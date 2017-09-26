A man who undid a schoolgirl's seat belt before deliberately crashing his car has been found guilty of attempted murder.

Lukasz Jarosz crashed his Skoda at a junction in Wilton, Wiltshire, in January - hours after finding his wife hanged in their bathroom.

The girl, who cannot be named for legal reasons, suffered a fractured leg in the impact.

Jarosz, 35, was remanded in custody and will be sentenced on Monday.

Hysterical

The Polish national had denied trying to kill the girl but admitted a second charge of causing serious injury through dangerous driving.

The jury at Bournemouth Crown Court heard he was driving towards Salisbury with the girl in the front passenger seat when he undid their seat belts and drove at a railway bridge, hitting a van.

The schoolgirl was trapped and had to be freed by firefighters.

The prosecution said Jarosz had become hysterical after discovering his wife's body at their home in Wilton.

Exceptional circumstances

The chef said he had "cried and screamed" but "had no plans whatsoever" when he was driving the girl later that day.

He told the court he did not remember unclipping the girl's seat belt just before the crash or preventing her from leaving the car.

He was convicted by a majority verdict following a seven-day trial.

Judge Brian Forster QC said: "There is no similar case that we are aware of.

"It's a case that has an exceptional set of circumstances and it's right they are carefully considered."