A crash between a lorry and a car has closed part of the M4 in Wiltshire.

Two people were injured in the westbound smash at 05:00 BST near junction 17 at Leigh Delamere.

They have been taken to hospital, Wiltshire Police said. It is not yet known how severely they were hurt,

The road has been shut at the junction's slip road and is expected to remain so for several hours. A separate accident at junction 15 near Marlborough has also closed two lanes.

Diversions are in place along the A350.