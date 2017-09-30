Two men have been arrested after the body of a man was found in a Wiltshire field.

Miroslaw Wisniewski, 54, originally from Lublin, Poland, was discovered by a member of the public off the A303 near Chilmark on 21 September.

His next of kin have been informed following DNA tests.

The two men are in custody at Gablecross Police Station where they are being questioned on suspicion of preventing a lawful burial.

Mr Wisniewski (known as Mirek) had recently been living in the Reading area.

Wiltshire Police said: "At this time, the cause of death is still to be determined pending further toxicology tests."