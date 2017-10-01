Two men arrested over the discovery of a man's body in a field have been released under investigation.

Miroslaw Wisniewski, originally from Lublin, Poland, was discovered by a member of the public off the A303 near Chilmark on 21 September.

The 54-year-old, also known as Mirek, had been living in the Reading area.

The men, aged 38 and 45 and from the Thames Valley area, were arrested on suspicion of preventing a lawful burial.

Wiltshire Police said they have been released while inquiries continue.