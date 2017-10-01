Wiltshire

Pair released over body found in field near Chilmark

Two men arrested over the discovery of a man's body in a field have been released under investigation.

Miroslaw Wisniewski, originally from Lublin, Poland, was discovered by a member of the public off the A303 near Chilmark on 21 September.

The 54-year-old, also known as Mirek, had been living in the Reading area.

The men, aged 38 and 45 and from the Thames Valley area, were arrested on suspicion of preventing a lawful burial.

Wiltshire Police said they have been released while inquiries continue.

More on this story

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites