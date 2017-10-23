Image caption The army fitness instructor denies attempting to murder Victoria Cilliers in April 2015

A man accused of tampering with his wife's parachute contacted his mistress as his spouse underwent surgery after a 4,000ft fall, a court heard.

Jurors heard messages between Emile Cilliers and his lover sent in the hours after Victoria Cilliers', 40, fall at a Wiltshire airfield, in 2015.

In one, Winchester Crown Court heard Mr Cilliers asked Stefanie Goller to clean for him in the nude.

Mr Cilliers, 37, denies attempting to murder his former Army officer wife.

In another message, the army fitness instructor told Ms Goller he would repay her services with "hugs and kisses", the court was told.

She replied: "Haha, I like naked cooking."

Prosecutors allege Mr Cilliers, of the Royal Army Physical Training Corps in Aldershot, twisted the lines of his wife's main parachute and removed two slinks - which attach lines to the harness from a reserve chute - the day before her jump at Netheravon airfield, on 5 April, 2015.

The army fitness instructor is also accused of a third charge of damaging a gas valve at their home a few days earlier, in the second allegation that he attempted to kill his wife. He denies all three charges.

The trial continues.