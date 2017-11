Image copyright Wiltshire Police Image caption Jonathan Langford was struck by the car in the early hours of Saturday near the village of Nunton

A man who died when he was hit by a car had been walking home with his twin brother after celebrating their upcoming birthday, police have said.

Jonathan Langford, 22, from Charlton-All-Saints, was struck on the A338 near Salisbury in the early hours of Saturday.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Mr Langford and his brother had left a nightclub after a night out for their birthday on 1 November. Police are appealing for witnesses.