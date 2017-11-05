Image copyright Geograph/ Chris Talbot Image caption A display box containing multiple fireworks malfunctioned during the display at the Antrobus Hotel

Fourteen people were injured at a bonfire event when fireworks malfunctioned and shot into the crowd.

The display at the Antrobus Hotel in Amesbury, Wiltshire, on Saturday night was cancelled soon afterwards.

A number of young children were among the 14 people injured, who were all treated at the scene.

Wiltshire Police said it had referred the investigation to the Health and Safety Executive and Wiltshire Council.

No arrests have been made, the force added.

The hotel said "a single display box, containing multiple fireworks, malfunctioned" and said it called an end to the display as soon as it happened.

In a statement, it added: "Regrettably, despite the safety cordon exceeding the manufacturer's guidelines, some projectiles ejected towards the crowd line.

"We are mortified about what has occurred today and would like to apologise to all those affected, please rest assured that a full investigation will take place."

'Shambles'

Lewis Foote, who was at the event, said: "I saw on the right hand side there was a picnic bench and people were sitting there having a drink and a firework went off on the bench right in front of them.

"I thought that ain't right and then another one flew straight into the crowd."

Many of those who attended have taken to Facebook to voice concerns over how the display was handled and to complain that videos they had posted on the event's page had been deleted by organisers.

Tiphanie Wright, said: "My son got burnt - five burns to his face. The bar staff instead of helping injured people carried on serving drinks - the whole thing is a joke."

Soph Gonyou referred to the event as a "shambles".

'Scarred for life'

Natalie Morris said: "What happened to my family and others is a disgrace, completely overcrowded, they moved us closer so we were stood right beside an open fire in a metal drum.

"After things went bad there was no shelter and no safety exits so we were sitting ducks, fireworks coming over the top of us and exploding at our feet, sheltering kids with ourselves.

"We are all traumatised but safe, my daughter plucked up courage to try and enjoy fireworks and has now been scarred for life."

The hotel has been asked to comment further.

A spokesman for Wiltshire Police said they were called to the scene at about 20:10 GMT, to reports of fireworks in the crowd.

Fire crews and ambulances were also in attendance and South Western Ambulance Service said it treated 14 people at the scene.