Image copyright Seven Capital Image caption The £270m development will include a ski centre, cinema and hotel

Plans for a £270m leisure scheme including ski slopes and the UK's largest Imax cinema have been approved.

Outline planning permission for the North Star site was unanimously approved by Swindon Borough council on Tuesday.

The £270m proposal also includes repair work on the nearby Oasis Leisure Centre and its swimming pool.

Garry Perkins, cabinet member for regeneration, described the plans as an "incredibly exciting time for Swindon".

Developers SevenCapital took over the project in July after it had stalled several times.

Director John Watkins said it was "a massive regeneration".

"It will have the best ski slopes in the country, the largest Imax in the country, the best bowling in the country and a whole heap of restaurants and retail units to go with it," he added.

Councillors raised concerns about traffic issues and the environmental impact of the development but the plans were given outline planning permission.

Work is expected to begin on the North Star development in 2018.