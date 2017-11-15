Image copyright Wiltshire Police Image caption Matthew Chapman, 23, of Wood Lane, admitted killing Russell Nixon at a previous hearing at Bristol Crown Court

A man who beat a father-of-two to death with a baseball bat and a brick has been jailed for 18 years.

Russell Nixon, 38, was found with significant head injuries on London Road, Chippenham in May, following reports of a disturbance.

Matthew Chapman, 23, of Wood Lane, admitted killing Mr Nixon at a previous hearing at Bristol Crown Court.

Det Insp Jim Taylor, from Wiltshire Police, said the attack on Mr Nixon had been "violent and horrific".

Mr Taylor said Chapman was "a thug" who "preyed on the weak".

"It was evident from the injuries sustained that this was a violent and horrific attack which occurred in the early hours of the morning," he said.

"There's no place in society for someone like him and he deserves to be in prison."

Image copyright Family photo Image caption Russell Nixon was killed after a disturbance in London Road on the 10 May 2017

Mr Nixon's mother Anne paid tribute to her son, saying "he never had an easy life and things were difficult for him... I hope Russell has now found his peace".

When Mr Nixon died, an appeal was made to find a home for his marble collection, which numbered 50,000.