Cyclist, 77, is found dead by roadside

  • 1 January 2018

A cyclist has been found dead on a country lane in Wiltshire.

The 77-year-old man was found lying near his bike on Cholderton Road, north of Newton Tony in South Wiltshire, at about 12:30 GMT on New Year's Eve.

The stretch of road was closed for several hours while collision officers carried out an investigation as to the cause of death.

Wiltshire Police would like to hear from anyone who may have seen what happened.

