Image copyright Dave Murphy Image caption The crash happened on Fleming Way in Swindon

An investigation is under way after a bus crashed into a shelter demolishing it.

No-one was hurt in the crash on Fleming Way, Swindon, at around 18:15 GMT on Wednesday.

The accident involved a bus operated by Thamesdown Swindon, believed to have been travelling between Middleleaze and the Great Western Hospital.

A spokesman said the circumstances of the accident were being looked in to.

The spokesman added that passenger and driver safety was the company's top priority.

It is not yet known what caused the collision.