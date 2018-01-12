Image copyright PA Image caption Mike Veale was appointed chief constable for Wiltshire in June 2011

The chief constable of Wiltshire Police, Mike Veale, is to step down.

His contract was due to expire this summer, but it is not being renewed by Police and Crime Commissioner (PCC) Angus Macpherson.

Mr Veale is the preferred candidate of Cleveland PCC Barry Coppinger for new chief constable of Cleveland Police.

Recently, he faced criticism over the force's handling of accusations of historical child sex abuse by former Prime Minister Sir Edward Heath.

He insisted Operation Conifer was not a "witch-hunt", and said Sir Edward would have been questioned over sex abuse claims if he was alive when they came to light.

Mr Veale has accepted the Cleveland offer, saying it is the "right time for a new challenge".

'Right time'

The Cleveland Police and Crime Panel will meet on 23 January to confirm the appointment.

Mr Veale said: "It has been a very difficult decision to make, after serving here in Wiltshire for 13 years and the wider West Country for almost 34 years.

"However, I feel it is the right time for a new challenge and it is for that reason that I plan to make this move.

"I would like to publicly thank my officers and staff for their unwavering support for me during my tenure as Wiltshire Police chief constable."

Chief Constable Veale started his police career in 1984 with the Avon and Somerset force, and was appointed chief constable for Wiltshire in June 2011.