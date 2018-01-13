Wiltshire

Trowbridge house fire: Victim in 'critical' condition

  • 13 January 2018
Scene of fire Image copyright Wiltshire 999s
Image caption Six fire crews attended the blaze at the semi-detached property in Frome Road at about 01:00 GMT

A person is in a life-threatening condition after a serious fire at a house.

Six fire crews attended the blaze at the semi-detached property in Frome Road, Trowbridge at about 01:00 GMT.

Dorset and Wiltshire Fire and Rescue said the casualty was rescued from a first-floor bedroom and taken to Bath's Royal United Hospital.

They were transferred to a specialist burns unit in Swansea where they are said to be "critical but stable".

The fire service confirmed a joint investigation is being carried with Wiltshire Police into the cause of the fire

