A person is in a life-threatening condition after a serious fire at a house.

Six fire crews attended the blaze at the semi-detached property in Frome Road, Trowbridge at about 01:00 GMT.

Dorset and Wiltshire Fire and Rescue said the casualty was rescued from a first-floor bedroom and taken to Bath's Royal United Hospital.

They were transferred to a specialist burns unit in Swansea where they are said to be "critical but stable".

The fire service confirmed a joint investigation is being carried with Wiltshire Police into the cause of the fire