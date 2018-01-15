Image caption The 100-room stately home is on the 4,500-acre Savernake Estate

Plans to restore the Earl of Cardigan's dilapidated ancestral home into a single family residence have been submitted to Wiltshire Council.

The earl lost ownership of Tottenham House, near Marlborough, in 2014 after being in his family for 200 years.

The Grade I listed house, last lived in 80 years ago, is expected to cost its new owner about £3m a year to run.

The developer said it was looking for an "individual or family" to invest in the estate "for the long term".

The planning application for the 100-room property has been submitted to the county council by Elephant Construction.

Image caption The house was in the Earl of Cardigan's family for 200 years

The former boarding school, which is described as "50 times the size of a typical suburban house", also requires a change of use from education to residential.

The developer said the proposal was to preserve and re-instate the house "as a substantial family home".

Although the firm insists the identity of the future owner "is as yet unknown" it said it was expected the house would be "occupied for much of the year" and require a staff of nearly 70 to run it.

"Returning the estate back to single family residence will require a large number of permanent staff to assist with running the house, estate and meeting the requirements of the family," it said.

"The next stage in the process will be to find the individual or family that will invest in the house and estate for the long term, bringing them back to their former glory with the requisite love and care."