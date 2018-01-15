Wiltshire

Two arrested after serious Trowbridge house fire

  • 15 January 2018
Scene of fire Image copyright Wiltshire 999s
Image caption Six fire crews attended the blaze at a house in Frome Road at about 01:00 GMT on Saturday

Two men have been arrested following a serious fire at a house in Wiltshire.

The two local men are being held in connection with the fire in Trowbridge on Saturday, Wiltshire Police said.

Fire crews were called in at about 01:00 GMT to deal with the blaze at a semi-detached property in Frome Road.

Dorset and Wiltshire Fire and Rescue said one casualty was rescued from a first-floor bedroom and was transferred to a specialist burns unit where they are said to be "critical but stable".

A police spokeswoman said: "They [the two men] are connected to the address where the fire happened.

"Our investigation into the fire is still ongoing."

Image copyright Trowbridge Fire Station
Image caption An investigation to establish the cause of the fire is underway

