Two arrested after serious Trowbridge house fire
Two men have been arrested following a serious fire at a house in Wiltshire.
The two local men are being held in connection with the fire in Trowbridge on Saturday, Wiltshire Police said.
Fire crews were called in at about 01:00 GMT to deal with the blaze at a semi-detached property in Frome Road.
Dorset and Wiltshire Fire and Rescue said one casualty was rescued from a first-floor bedroom and was transferred to a specialist burns unit where they are said to be "critical but stable".
A police spokeswoman said: "They [the two men] are connected to the address where the fire happened.
"Our investigation into the fire is still ongoing."