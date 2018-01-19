Image copyright ABMU Image caption Kyle Roe was brought out of an induced coma in December

A teenager who "defied the odds" to survive a gas blast at his home is making "remarkable progress", according to the hospital treating him.

Kyle Roe, 19, suffered 87% burns in the explosion at his flat in Chippenham, Wiltshire, on 18 October.

Morriston Hospital's Welsh Centre for Burns and Plastic Surgery in Swansea said Mr Roe, who has had 13 skin grafts, still has a "long way to go".

He is now waiting to be transferred to Bristol's Southmead Hospital.

A Morriston Hospital spokesman said Mr Roe - a Spurs supporter - was now able to walk and had even been able to watch his team's 2-0 victory against Swansea at the Liberty Stadium.

'Absolute joy'

His mother, Tracy Roe, said: "Nobody thought Kyle was going to survive, if I'm honest.

"He had a cardiac arrest the night he arrived and they managed to get him back."

Mrs Roe said her son had also battled numerous infections, pneumonia, respiratory problems and been on dialysis.

Consultant plastic surgeon Sarah Hemington-Gorse said: "Given how unwell Kyle was when he came to us, it's an absolute joy to see him at the point where he's ready to go back to his local hospital."

In November, Mr Roe's family and friends launched a fundraising campaign for the burns centre which has so far raised £5,000.