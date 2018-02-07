Image copyright Garston Veterinary Group Image caption Black Labrador Poppy was on a early morning walk when she chased a deer across the railway line

A dog which was hit by a train survived by lying on the tracks while three further trains passed by .

Labrador Poppy was being walked near home in Westbury, Wiltshire, when she chased a deer on to the line and was hit by a train.

Sarah Holmes, from Garston Vets, said it was "to everyone's amazement" Poppy, who lay still between tracks as three trains went past, was still alive.

Poppy suffered a couple of broken ribs and has since been given the all-clear.

The deer, which was also hit, was killed instantly in the incident on 17 January.

Image copyright Garston Veterinary Group Image caption Poppy suffered a couple of broken ribs and had a large wound across her back

Network Rail said a train driver reported seeing something near the Hawkeridge footpath level crossing at about 07:30 GMT that day.

Trains on the line were told to run with caution, the firm added, and about 20 minutes later an operations manager arrived on site to find the injured dog.

Her owners Lizzie and Chris Chapman took her straight to the Frome vets surgery, where things initially "looked very dark for Poppy", Ms Holmes, the surgery's marketing manager said.

"Her face was extremely swollen, she had a large wound on her back and was in considerable pain. But we were amazed that the only broken bones were a couple of ribs."

Image copyright Garston Veterinary Group Image caption The surgery said "things looked very dark for Poppy" at one stage

Described as a "lovely patient", within days she was given the all clear and sent home.

"It's something that her owners never believed would happen," said Ms Holmes.

"She is making good progress but, unsurprisingly, has a degree of discomfort still. Fortunately, she hasn't lost her appetite."