Image caption Former pupils at Clouds House school in Wiltshire claimed they were "terrorised" by staff

Government inspectors were aware of alleged mistreatment of boys at private boarding schools as early as 1976, documents seen by the BBC reveal.

The allegations centre on Dowdeswell Court and Badgeworth Court schools in Gloucestershire and Clouds House in Wiltshire.

Evidence submitted to the High Court in 2000 shows inspectors deemed the schools "very much below standard".

Wiltshire Council said it was "supporting the police investigation".

Pupils allege they were subjected to "horrific" abuse during the 1970s and 1980s, a BBC investigation found.

Staff who worked at the schools "categorically denied" any involvement, saying pupil welfare was a "priority".

'Reports destroyed'

But concerns were raised about the schools in reports for the Department of Education and Science (DES) throughout the 1970s.

Image caption Former Dowdeswell pupil Roy Messenger alleges abuse at the school

The Department for Education said the schools, which closed between 1982 and 1988, would have been inspected but "inspection reports are destroyed after seven years".

Reports were found, though, submitted during a claim for damages against the schools by alleged abuse victim Roy Messenger.

In one, an inspector called Dr Pepper said: "Clouds House confirms my view that the Badgeworth group of schools still needs to be closely watched.

Below standards

"In these schools there have been continuing episodes of violence by members of staff.

"I suggest that the director of the Badgeworth group be told that the schools are now in some respects very much below the standards the DES expects from similar recognised schools."

A subsequent report in 1985 found "several cases over recent years of assault by staff on certain pupils".

Gloucestershire County Council has promised to investigate claims it ignored reports of abuse and agreed to meet victims.

Wiltshire Council said it could not comment on the allegations because of the ongoing police investigation.

Councillor Laura Mayes, cabinet member for education at Wiltshire Council, said: "We will continue to work with the police and Gloucestershire County Council to ensure this investigation gets the facts."