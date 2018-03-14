Swindon Town community sports hub plans approved
Plans to build a community sports hub on the edge of a League Two football club's ground have been approved.
Swindon Town Football Club wants to build a floodlit, artificial-grass pitch and two-storey pavilion on the edge of County Ground.
Borough councillors approved the plans at a packed planning meeting on Tuesday evening.
The trust behind the plans said the "momentous decision" was "a major step forward" in its five-year campaign.
A spokesman for Swindon Town Football in the Community Trust said: "It was emotional to see the council chamber full up and many standing outside the doors supporting our application."