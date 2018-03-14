Wiltshire

Swindon Town community sports hub plans approved

  • 14 March 2018
Image caption A two-storey pavilion and a "3G" artificial-grass pitch are among the plans

Plans to build a community sports hub on the edge of a League Two football club's ground have been approved.

Swindon Town Football Club wants to build a floodlit, artificial-grass pitch and two-storey pavilion on the edge of County Ground.

Borough councillors approved the plans at a packed planning meeting on Tuesday evening.

The trust behind the plans said the "momentous decision" was "a major step forward" in its five-year campaign.

A spokesman for Swindon Town Football in the Community Trust said: "It was emotional to see the council chamber full up and many standing outside the doors supporting our application."

Image caption The new facility will be built on the edge of Swindon's County Ground

