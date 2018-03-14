Image copyright Swindon Town Football in the Community Trust Image caption A two-storey pavilion and a "3G" artificial-grass pitch are among the plans

Plans to build a community sports hub on the edge of a League Two football club's ground have been approved.

Swindon Town Football Club wants to build a floodlit, artificial-grass pitch and two-storey pavilion on the edge of County Ground.

Borough councillors approved the plans at a packed planning meeting on Tuesday evening.

The trust behind the plans said the "momentous decision" was "a major step forward" in its five-year campaign.

A spokesman for Swindon Town Football in the Community Trust said: "It was emotional to see the council chamber full up and many standing outside the doors supporting our application."