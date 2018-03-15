Image copyright PA Image caption The cordon around the police officer's home was set up on Thursday morning

A recovery and clean-up operation is ongoing at the home of the police officer exposed to the nerve agent that poisoned a Russian ex-spy.

Det Sgt Nick Bailey is recovering in hospital after the attack in Salisbury.

Police cordoned off streets around his home in Alderholt, Dorset - about 11 miles (17km) from Salisbury.

Army personnel later covered and removed a family car from the property, which is still being examined.

The military was called in earlier this week by counter-terrorism police to remove vehicles and objects potentially contaminated with the Novichok nerve agent used against Sergei and Yulia Skripal.

'Shocked and surprised'

Lydia Wade, 34, lives in the street opposite and said police had covered a hatchback car with a silver sheet and loaded it on to an Army vehicle.

She said: "They've got the two large army vehicles and they've got tents up in the area opposite.

"And they've got a car wrapped up on top of one of the Army vehicles."

Image copyright PA Image caption The Army is helping with the recovery and clean-up operation at the police officer's home

"I was yesterday shocked and surprised because you don't expect this to be on your doorstep," Mrs Wade added.

"But at the same time the policewoman assured me there was no health risk."

Tim Clews, 57, who lives next to the cordon, said officers in vans began arriving at about 09:30 GMT.

He said: "I presume the police have to treat everything as though it was contaminated."

Earlier on Thursday, Theresa May visited Det Sgt Bailey in Salisbury District Hospital where he is being treated for exposure to the nerve agent after attending to the Skirpals.

The prime minster's spokesman said the two of them had a "private conversation".