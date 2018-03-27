Murder arrests over Trowbridge house fire death
- 27 March 2018
Three men have been arrested on suspicion of murder after a woman died in a house fire.
Agnieszka Swierczynska-Jaros, a 37-year-old Polish national, died two weeks after a fire at a property in Frome Road, Trowbridge, on 13 January.
A 23-year-old man and two men aged 29 are in police custody.
Two men, aged 44 and 55, earlier arrested on suspicion of committing arson with intent to endanger life have been released under investigation.