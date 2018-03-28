Image copyright PA Image caption Wiltshire Police asked the government for extra funds to cover the cost of the operation

Wiltshire Police is to receive a £1.6m grant to help cover the cost of its response to the poisoning of an ex-spy in Salisbury.

Former Russian agent Sergei Skripal, 66, and his daughter Yulia, 33, were attacked in the city on 4 March.

Ministers approved the emergency funding after a request from the force.

The government said it would also consider a request for £1.9m for the 2018/19 financial year after the investigation had completed.

A statement from the government said it remained "committed to working alongside the local authority and emergency services to help the area meet any further exceptional costs arising from this incident".

"This will include meeting the cost of cleaning up contaminated sites".

A spokesman said the government was also working through requests for additional NHS support.

'Officially safe'

He said: "The mental health needs of the community may not be clear for some time but we are absolutely committed to ensure effective plans are in place and the community's needs are met now and in the future."

Businesses in Salisbury are also being offered compensation from a £1m government fund to help them recover.

Traders have been hit by a drop in sales since the Skripals were discovered in The Maltings shopping precinct.

On Tuesday, Defra declared the city officially safe outside police cordons.

At a meeting earlier on Tuesday, Wiltshire Council heard how some Salisbury businesses lost 90% of their takings. The average amount lost since the nerve agent attack was about 20%.

Compensation is also being made available for people who can prove they lost earnings as a result of cordons.