Image copyright Wiltshire Police Image caption Agnieszka Swierczynska-Jaros died two weeks after the house fire

Three men who were arrested on suspicion of murder after a woman died in a house fire, have been released under investigation.

Agnieszka Swierczynska-Jaros, a 37-year-old Polish national, died two weeks after the blaze at a property in Frome Road, Trowbridge, on 13 January.

A 23-year-old man and two men aged 29 had been arrested on Tuesday by Wiltshire Police.

They have been released while inquiries continue, a spokesman said.