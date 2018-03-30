Image copyright Google Image caption The teenager was stabbed near Eldene Primary School in Swindon

A 17-year-old who was stabbed near a primary school is being treated for serious injuries.

The teenager was attacked near Eldene Primary School, Collingsmead, Swindon, at around 16:10 BST on Thursday.

He was taken to the Great Western Hospital in Swindon with "serious injuries", Wiltshire Police said.

The Swindon Advertiser said the school sent a message to parents saying the stabbing was "unrelated to any children or staff".

A force spokesman said enquiries were ongoing and anyone who witnessed the incident should contact them.