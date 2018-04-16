Image caption The service, which was open to all faiths and none, involved prayers to cleanse the site and the city

A special service has been held in Salisbury to "symbolically reclaim the city for the common good" following the nerve agent attack on 4 March.

The Bishop of Salisbury hosted the service of "cleansing and celebration" at St Thomas' Church, near where Sergei Skripal and his daughter were found.

The service, which was open to all faiths and none, involved prayers to cleanse the site and the city.

It was followed by a procession to the bench where the Skripals were found.

The Rt Revd Nicholas Holtam, Bishop of Salisbury, said: "In this season of Easter, which the Church celebrates for 50 days, this feels like an affirmation of the Christian story - that good ultimately triumphs over evil, truth over deception and life over death.

"Salisbury was built on that Christian story 800 years ago and it still centres the city today."

The Revd Kelvin Inglis, rector of St Thomas' Church, said: "We really want to reclaim the city and make sure Salisbury is no longer a by-word for this terrible thing that has happened.

"While we feel rightly outraged at this act, I have seen no sense that the city wishes anything but friendship with the Russian people and better relations between our governments."

The service was attended by city leaders, members of the business community and local people, together with members of the emergency and public services.

It offered thanksgiving for the work of the emergency services involved with the care of the Skripals and prayers for those also affected.