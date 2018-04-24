Image copyright Google Image caption A 17-year-old was stabbed near Eldene Primary School in Swindon

A man has been arrested after a teenager was stabbed near a Swindon primary school.

The 18-year-old was held on suspicion of grievous bodily harm with intent and released under investigation while inquiries continue.

The victim, aged 17, was attacked near Eldene Primary School in Collingsmead, Swindon, on 29 March and received "serious injuries", police said.

He was taken to the Great Western Hospital but has now been released.