Image copyright Google Image caption The couple were seen in a field near Queen Elizabeth Gardens on Friday afternoon

A couple caught having sex outdoors were chased naked through a city by police.

The duo's al-fresco activities were interrupted after locals spotted them getting frisky in a field in Salisbury.

They fled the scene, near Queen Elizabeth Gardens, when officers arrived at about 17:45 BST on Friday.

Wiltshire Police said a man in his 20s and a woman in her 40s were later located and invited to interview for outraging public decency.

On Twitter, Chief Constable Kier Pritchard, whose force has been investigating the poisoning of Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia, urged people to "behave".

He wrote: "There's something in the air in Salisbury......something that shouldn't be seen in public!

"Behave this summer, we've already got enough to deal with!"