Image caption The Defiant sank off the North Yorkshire coast

Four men have been rescued from their trawler which sank in the North Sea.

RNLI lifeboats and an RAF helicopter were sent out after the Defiant ran aground a mile north of Sandsend, North Yorkshire.

Two men were taken off the boat by the lifeboat crews and the other two were rescued by helicopter.

The alarm was raised after Humber Coastguard received a distress call at 0635 BST on Friday. The boat sank at about 0945 BST.

Lifeboat crew members had boarded the trawler and managed to secure a tow line, but it had to be cut as the vessel rolled over and sank within five minutes.

Phil Saltonstall of Humber Coastguard said: "Unfortunately, despite the best efforts of the lifeboat, the vessel was unable to be saved."

Glenn Goodberry of the Whitby RNLI added: "Fortunately the four crew are all safe, which is always our priority.

"We did our very best to save the vessel as well, but the damage was too great and we had to abandon the tow and watch the Defiant sink.

"We know the skipper must be devastated. It is not often that we are unable to save a vessel and it is always extremely sad when a boat goes down."