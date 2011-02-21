Image caption Grahame Maxwell and Jane Kenyon marked the start of construction work on the new police station

The start of work on a new £18m police station in Harrogate has been marked by a turf-cutting ceremony.

Chief constable Grahame Maxwell and North Yorkshire Police Authority chairman Jane Kenyon performed the ceremony at the Beckwith Knowle site.

The station, due to open next spring, will replace the existing 1930s base in North Park Road in the town centre.

A smaller office will be bought for the 30 officers and staff who make up the town centre Safer Neighbourhood Team.

The Beckwith Knowle site will accommodate about 200 officers and staff, a 16-cell custody suite, two vehicle docks and a public reception area.

It will be built by Surrey-based developer GB Building Solutions.

Mr Maxwell said: "I am delighted that we are starting the construction phase of this project, which will provide Harrogate with a 21st Century police station and will enable us to continue to provide a high-quality policing service to local communities in the years to come."

Ms Kenyon said: "This really is a special day for the authority, force and the communities we serve, not just in Harrogate but across the whole county, who will benefit from this long overdue addition to the force's estate."