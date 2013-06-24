Image caption Thomas Bannister ran the Coniston Hotel in the Yorkshire Dales

A man killed when a Range Rover left the road was the managing director of a large North Yorkshire hotel.

Thomas Bannister, 48, from Bell Busk, died when the car he was in left the A65 near Airton at 02:35 BST on Saturday and ended up in a field.

He ran the Coniston Hotel, which is part of a 1,400-acre country estate in the Yorkshire Dales.

North Yorkshire Police said the driver, a 41-year-old woman, had been arrested and released on police bail.

The road was closed for several hours on Saturday following the crash.