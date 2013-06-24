York & North Yorkshire

Skipton crash victim named as Thomas Bannister

  • 24 June 2013
Thomas Bannister
Image caption Thomas Bannister ran the Coniston Hotel in the Yorkshire Dales

A man killed when a Range Rover left the road was the managing director of a large North Yorkshire hotel.

Thomas Bannister, 48, from Bell Busk, died when the car he was in left the A65 near Airton at 02:35 BST on Saturday and ended up in a field.

He ran the Coniston Hotel, which is part of a 1,400-acre country estate in the Yorkshire Dales.

North Yorkshire Police said the driver, a 41-year-old woman, had been arrested and released on police bail.

The road was closed for several hours on Saturday following the crash.

More on this story

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites