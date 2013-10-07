Men charged over York street attack

Three men have been charged over a "violent disturbance" in a York street which left a man with a head injury, police have said.

The 28-year-old man was attacked on Lowther Street at about 12:35 BST on Saturday.

He was treated at York Hospital for his injury and later discharged.

Two men aged 18 and one aged 19 have been charged with wounding with intent and threatening a person with an offensive weapon.

One 18-year-old and the 19-year-old are due at York Magistrates' Court later.

The second 18-year-old is due to appear at the same court on Tuesday.