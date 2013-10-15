Ripon man in court over historic sex offences

From the section

A man charged with 14 sexual offences against a girl has appeared before magistrates in Harrogate.

Anthony Herbert Place, 75, from Ripon, North Yorkshire, faces 12 charges of indecent assaults on a child.

He is also charged with two counts of gross indecency with the same child. The charges date from the 1970s and 1980s.

Mr Place is expected to appear before York Crown Court on 28 October.