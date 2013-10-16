Teenager killed in three-car crash in North Yorkshire

From the section

A teenager has died and a woman has been seriously injured in a three-vehicle collision in North Yorkshire.

The crash happened on the A171 Whitby to Guisborough road at 18:45 BST on Tuesday.

The 18-year-old man, from Whitby, was driving a Seat car when he collided with a Vauxhall Corsa and a Ford Fiesta.

North Yorkshire Police said a 60-year-old woman, who was driving the Corsa, remains in hospital in Middlesbrough.

The female driver of the Ford Fiesta received minor injuries.

Police said the road was reopened at 03:00 BST.