Teenager killed in three-car crash in North Yorkshire
A teenager has died and a woman has been seriously injured in a three-vehicle collision in North Yorkshire.
The crash happened on the A171 Whitby to Guisborough road at 18:45 BST on Tuesday.
The 18-year-old man, from Whitby, was driving a Seat car when he collided with a Vauxhall Corsa and a Ford Fiesta.
North Yorkshire Police said a 60-year-old woman, who was driving the Corsa, remains in hospital in Middlesbrough.
The female driver of the Ford Fiesta received minor injuries.
Police said the road was reopened at 03:00 BST.