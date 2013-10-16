Armed police respond to hoax calls in Knaresborough

Hoax calls brought the centre of a town to a standstill as armed police responded to what they believed was an "immediate threat" to the public.

North Yorkshire Police said the incident, in Knaresborough, North Yorkshire, was based on calls to themselves and a neighbouring force.

The High Street was closed for around four hours and pupils at a nearby school were asked to stay inside.

An investigation into the "malicious" call has been launched.

'Alarming incident'

Officers said the hoax call was focused on a restaurant and their primary concern had been to ensure the safety of the public.

Assistant Chief Constable Paul Kennedy said: "This was a very alarming incident for members of the public and we would like to thank the communities of Knaresborough for their patience and co-operation while the police dealt with it.

"This includes the businesses who were affected by the safety cordons and the premises at the centre of the hoax."