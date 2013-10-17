North Yorkshire gun hoax call shop owner 'very, very angry'
A man detained by armed police in North Yorkshire has said he is "very, very angry" at being the target of a hoax call to the police.
Knaresborough High Street was closed for four hours as police responded to a call containing an "immediate threat" to the public.
Razaul Karin and three other men were taken from the pizza shop he owns and questioned at the police station.
Pupils at a nearby school were asked to stay inside during the incident.
Mr Karin said he was sitting in a car outside his shop when the armed officers arrived, He said he was asked to get out of his car and was handcuffed.
He said: "They said 'Look we've got information there is a gun in your shop, there is explosive things in your shop'."
Mr Karin said he was seeking legal advice over the incident.
In a statement North Yorkshire Police thanked the staff and owners of the pizza parlour "for their full co-operation" adding that "the incident has caused them considerable distress".
The force said calls were also received by a neighbouring force in relation to this incident.
North Yorkshire Police's newly-established Major Crimes Unit, which started work on Wednesday, is handling the investigation into the hoax call.