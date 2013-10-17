North Yorkshire gun hoax call shop owner 'very, very angry'

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Knaresborough High Street was closed for about four hours

A man detained by armed police in North Yorkshire has said he is "very, very angry" at being the target of a hoax call to the police.

Knaresborough High Street was closed for four hours as police responded to a call containing an "immediate threat" to the public.

Razaul Karin and three other men were taken from the pizza shop he owns and questioned at the police station.

Pupils at a nearby school were asked to stay inside during the incident.

Mr Karin said he was sitting in a car outside his shop when the armed officers arrived, He said he was asked to get out of his car and was handcuffed.

He said: "They said 'Look we've got information there is a gun in your shop, there is explosive things in your shop'."

Image caption Razaul Karin said he was handcuffed by armed police officers

Mr Karin said he was seeking legal advice over the incident.

In a statement North Yorkshire Police thanked the staff and owners of the pizza parlour "for their full co-operation" adding that "the incident has caused them considerable distress".

The force said calls were also received by a neighbouring force in relation to this incident.

North Yorkshire Police's newly-established Major Crimes Unit, which started work on Wednesday, is handling the investigation into the hoax call.