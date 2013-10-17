North York Moors National Park gas plan approved

Plans to extract gas from beneath the North York Moors national park have been approved.

Viking UK Gas Ltd had applied to extract natural gas, using conventional methods, from beneath Ebberston Moor in the North York Moors National Park.

Gas was first discovered at Ebberston in the 1960s but the site was mothballed in the 1970s.

The company intends to carry out a five-year operation to decide whether extraction is viable.

A second planning application, also approved by National Park planners, extends the use of the plant for a further 15 years.

It also permits construction of a 9.5 mile (15.3 km) underground pipeline to the company's existing gas generating station at Knapton.

Viking said its current gas fields in the Vale of Pickering are becoming exhausted and gas reserves at Ebberston Moor could help guarantee the future of the Knapton power station.

The North York Moors National Park Authority said the application met its major development test and approval would "support jobs at Knapton".