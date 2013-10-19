Man arrested over Knaresborough takeaway bomb hoax

A man has been arrested following a hoax call to emergency services concerning a bomb threat which brought a North Yorkshire town to a standstill.

The incident, in Knaresborough on Wednesday afternoon, saw armed police respond to what they believed was an "immediate threat" to the public.

The "malicious hoax call" was focused on a pizza takeaway on the High Street, said North Yorkshire Police.

A 21-year-old man from Leeds has been arrested and released on bail.

The High Street in Knaresborough was closed for about four hours and pupils at a nearby school were asked to stay inside during the incident.