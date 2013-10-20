Remains of York's 'lost' St John's church revealed

Image caption Trainee archaeologists from all over the world worked on Hungate site to discover the remains of the 12th century St John the Baptist Church

The remains of one of York's "lost" medieval churches have been revealed to the public for the first time in about 450 years.

The precise location of the 12th Century St John the Baptist church in Hungate was never recorded before its demolition in the 16th Century.

But York Archaeological Trust (Yat) staff, using old maps, have worked over the summer to reveal the church.

Arran Johnson, from Yat, said the find was "an archaeologist's dream".

'Fantastic job'

Mr Johnson said the team working on the site had done a "fantastic job" in bringing the remains of the east end of the medieval church to light again.

"Already we can see that the large majority of the good church stone has been removed, probably to be re-used to construct other buildings.

"We can also tell St John's had at least one stained glass window and coloured floor tiles because the team started to find pieces of stained glass and glazed floor tile."

York Archaeological Trust staff and trainees from all over the world had worked on the Hungate project, the trust said.