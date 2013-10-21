Man held in York murder investigation

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a woman was found dead and another seriously injured.

The two women, aged 32 and 23, were found at a property on Phoenix Boulevard, in the Leeman Road area of York, at 19:55 BST.

North Yorkshire Police said the injured woman was being treated for serious injuries in hospital.

Officers said a 25-year-old had been been arrested on suspicion of murder and attempted murder at 02:20 BST.

North Yorkshire Police said they believed it was an "isolated incident" and reassured residents there was no threat to their safety.

Det Supt Dai Malyn said the suspect was white and more than 6ft (1.80m) tall with an athletic build and short blond hair.

He said he was keen to hear from anyone who may have seen a man matching the description leave the scene.