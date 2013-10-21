Police officers attacked in Scarborough street disorder

Police officers were "kicked, punched and head-butted" by a group of men outside a nightclub in Scarborough.

Officers had been responding to disorder on St Thomas Street, outside Boleyns' nightclub, at 03:30 BST on Sunday when they were attacked.

North Yorkshire Police said none of the officers involved were seriously injured.

Two men, 18 and 20, were arrested on suspicion of assault. Four other men were also arrested.

Insp Andy Short said: "The violence against the officers carrying out their duty to maintain law and order on the streets of Scarborough is wholly unacceptable and something we will absolutely not tolerate.

"Drunkenness is not an excuse to assault members of the public, door staff or police officers."