A Doncaster man has been airlifted to hospital after he was bitten by a snake at a forest in North Yorkshire.

The 44-year-old was bitten three times by an adder he had picked up in Dalby Forest at about 14:50 BST, the Great North Air Ambulance Service said.

The man was flown to James Cook Hospital in Middlesbrough where he is said to be in a stable condition.

The Forestry Commission said adders were "relatively common" and the only venomous snake native to Britain.

Forest Management Director Alan Eves said: "The North York Moors is a good habitat for adders and there is a thriving population in Dalby Forest.

"Most people won't have seen one though and it's even rarer to be bitten by one as they are quite shy and move away from noise and movement.

"Respect that they are wild animals - what you shouldn't do is pick them up."