A monument has been unveiled to remember those who died when a plane crashed into a North Yorkshire village 70 years ago.

Seven people died and homes were destroyed when a Stirling Bomber crashed in Tockwith in 1945.

Among those who died was crew member Sgt Albert Bonass, who was due to play football for York City FC.

A special service was held at Tockwith Church before a statue was unveiled close to the scene of the crash.

The bomber was about to land on the nearby Marston Moor Airfield when it crashed in the main street killing the village postmaster, all six crew members and wrecking 19 houses.

Descendants of those killed, as well as representatives from RAF Linton on Ouse, the British Legion and emergency services were expected to attend the ceremony.

Norman Waller, chairman of the parish council, said "Some of the nearby trees are reputed to have pieces of the crashed aircraft still in them.

"It is felt that the monument is very striking and will have sufficient impact to act as a long overdue lasting memorial."