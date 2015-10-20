Scarborough to introduce garden waste charge
Households in Scarborough will be asked to pay £38 a year to have their garden waste collected from next year.
The Conservative-run council said introducing a charge would save it £100,000 a year.
It is the third council in North Yorkshire to introduce an opt-in charge.
The council said households would still be able to dispose of garden waste free of charge at household waste recycling centres.
Scarborough introduced a brown bin scheme for garden waste in 2006, which serves about 44% of households, or 26,000 users.
Users either purchase a brown bin or buy compostable garden waste sacks which are collected between March and November.
The council said it would expect participation to fall slightly on the introduction of a charge but said other local authorities had not seen an increase in fly-tipping following such a change.
It added that this would be a much fairer system, with only those residents who chose to use the service paying for it.
It is expected the scheme will cost around £40,000 to set up in the first year.