Scarborough to introduce garden waste charge

Image caption Households will have to pay to have their brown garden waste bins collected from next March

Households in Scarborough will be asked to pay £38 a year to have their garden waste collected from next year.

The Conservative-run council said introducing a charge would save it £100,000 a year.

It is the third council in North Yorkshire to introduce an opt-in charge.

The council said households would still be able to dispose of garden waste free of charge at household waste recycling centres.

Scarborough introduced a brown bin scheme for garden waste in 2006, which serves about 44% of households, or 26,000 users.

Users either purchase a brown bin or buy compostable garden waste sacks which are collected between March and November.

The council said it would expect participation to fall slightly on the introduction of a charge but said other local authorities had not seen an increase in fly-tipping following such a change.

It added that this would be a much fairer system, with only those residents who chose to use the service paying for it.

It is expected the scheme will cost around £40,000 to set up in the first year.