Oldest working Catholic convent in York opens exhibition centre
England's oldest working Catholic convent is opening an exhibition centre charting its history from secret beginnings more than 300 years ago.
The Bar Convent in York was founded in 1686, a time when Catholic convents were prohibited by the state.
Over the years it has been a boarding school, housed Bosnian refugees and survived bombing by the Luftwaffe.
It is still home to the same religious order, the Congregation of Jesus, and is also run as a guest house.
Located on Blossom Street, the convent was founded by Mother Frances Bedingfield as a legacy to Mary Ward, a radical Yorkshire woman who fought throughout her life to establish schools across Europe for Catholic girls.
When she died in York in 1645, her companions continued her work, establishing the convent as a boarding school.
It was then illegal to practice the Roman Catholic faith. Institutional anti-Catholicism in England had its origins in The Reformation under King Henry VIII, who, in 1534 declared the English crown to be "the only supreme head on earth of the Church in England" in place of the Pope.
Laws making it a legal obligation to worship in the Anglican faith were later introduced under the reign of Elizabeth I.
As a result, the Bar Convent was set up as a secret community, where the sisters lived discreetly and hid their true purpose.
The convent's design reflects the attitudes towards practising Catholics at the time, with the chapel being built in the centre of the property, hidden from street view so the nuns could worship safely.
During World War I, Belgian nuns and refugee children were given a home there and the concert hall was converted into a hospital ward for wounded soldiers.
The building survived bombing during the Second World War but five of the sisters were killed.
The nuns continued to run a school on the site until 1985 when it was transferred to the Diocese of Middlesbrough and afterwards, as a way of making use of the empty rooms, a guest house was introduced.
The new exhibition centre, set over two floors, is part of a £2m redevelopment of the convent, which includes improved visitor facilities and upgrades to the 20 bedrooms.
Money for the project has been raised through donations from trusts, organisations, individuals and the Congregation of Jesus in the UK and worldwide.