Depressed sergeant leads force's mental health scheme

A policeman whose depression began after dealing with the parents of a boy in a mortuary is helping other officers deal with mental health issues.

North Yorkshire Police sergeant Ed Simpson said the mother's screaming reaction "completely destroyed" him and left him feeling helpless.

The officer's health deteriorated considerably until four years later when he was diagnosed with depression.

He is now leading a scheme to tackle mental health problems.

The Blue Light programme, set up by mental health charity Mind, was introduced after research showed thousands of emergency service workers were struggling with depression or similar problems.

Latest figures from the charity found out of 3,500 blue light workers surveyed, 55% had had mental problems during their career compared with 26% in the general workforce.

The national initiative is now being introduced at North Yorkshire Police.

Recalling his encounter, Sgt Simpson said he had taken the parents of a 17-year-old boy who had been killed in a car crash to identify his body.

"His mum's reaction was what I can only describe as horrific.

"She let out a scream which sounded like nothing I had ever heard before.

"She was desperately trying to wake him up, telling him to open his eyes, asking him why he was so cold and what he had done to himself."

A survey by the charity found thousands of emergency workers were struggling with mental health problems

Up until that point Sgt Simpson had been working as a family liaison officer and had dealt with many traumatic experiences.

But he said from that moment in 2008 something changed inside him.

"I can only describe that I felt as though the person I thought I was just completely evaporated in that room.

"I cried for the first time as a police officer, I cried with the family and I cried on my way home."

Sgt Simpson put his reaction down to recently becoming a father until, in 2012, while working as a custody sergeant, things came to a head.

The 39-year-old said: "At the lowest points, I was driving to work each day wishing I was dead."

As he went to start a shift one Friday night, Sgt Simpson said it was "as though my fuse had blown and I shut down".

He said: "I no longer cared about anything or anyone, including my wife and daughter... that is the reality of what depression can do to you when it reaches its peak."

He was signed off work and after taking medication and working with Mind, he returned a year later.

He said: "I genuinely believe that I am in a privileged position as a police officer with a lived experience of mental illness and I don't see this as a weakness anymore."