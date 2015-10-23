Man jailed for killing lover's golfer husband in Richmond attack

Image copyright North Yorkshire Police Image caption Cohnor Coleman, 24, was cleared of murder but convicted of Andrew Jackson's manslaughter

A man who killed his lover's husband by repeatedly punching him in the street has been jailed for manslaughter.

Cohnor Coleman attacked ex-professional golfer Andrew Jackson when the trio were on a night out together in Richmond, North Yorkshire, in April.

Coleman, 24, was cleared of murder but jailed for six years and nine months at Teesside Crown Court, after admitting causing the 43-year-old's death.

Mr Jackson, who suffered a bleed to the brain, died two days after the attack.

During the trial, the jury heard Coleman started a sexual relationship with 38-year-old Sarah Jackson about three weeks before his unprovoked attack on her husband.

The court heard the family friend had a "secret crush" on the mother-of-two when he was younger.

Coleman, of Cookson Way in Brough with St Giles, said they had discussed moving in together, but Judge Simon Bourne-Arton rejected these claims.

The court heard all three were on a night out with friends when Coleman became jealous after seeing Mrs Jackson getting close to a third man in a bar, and realised his own relationship with her was ending. They all left the pub and Coleman targeted Mr Jackson.

Image copyright North Yorkshire Police Image caption Andrew Jackson, a former professional golfer, died two days after the attack in Richmond

Judge Bourne-Arton said Mr Jackson was knocked unconscious in the street by Coleman's first punch, but the attack continued.

He said: "You repeatedly punched Andrew Jackson while he was on the floor unconscious. This was an unprovoked attack on a defenceless individual."

He said Coleman realised on the evening of the attack that his relationship with Mrs Jackson was ending and he could not accept that.

The Recorder of Middlesbrough continued: "You took out your frustrations and your anger on Mr Jackson.

"You were not, as you claim, calm when you attacked him. You were frustrated and angry."

The judge said Mrs Jackson was not to blame for what happened to her husband.

He told Coleman: "What happened on 25 April was entirely your actions."