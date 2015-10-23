Labour Party suspends York's Lord Mayor

Image copyright Ross Parry Agency Image caption Mrs Crisp said she was trying to "preserve the role of the mayoralty"

The Labour Party has suspended York's Lord Mayor Sonja Crisp in a row over renovations to her official residence.

Mrs Crisp came under criticism last month after she sent email complaints to council officers about her accommodation and the mayoral chains.

She claimed she was being targeted in a "witch hunt".

In a statement, the Yorkshire and Humber Labour Party said: "Sonja Crisp has been suspended by the Labour Party pending an investigation."

In an email dated 20 July, Mrs Crisp asked council officers what facilities the city council would provide so she could spend Christmas Day with her family.

She said: "I've every right to expect that there is a plan to ensure the civic life of the first citizen is catered for if the Lord Mayor's home is not available through no fault of their own".

'Witch hunt'

In an interview on BBC Radio York, Mrs Crisp confirmed sending the emails and said she was not told that the Mansion House would be undergoing a £2m refurbishment and would be unavailable to her for nine months.

"I have asked for nothing that every other Lord Mayor hasn't had," she said.

"What I actually went on to say in the email of the 20th July, was that much of it could have been planned by looking at what my three predecessors had been supplied with over their term of office.

"But when I came into the office there actually wasn't a plan. Nobody had made a plan."

Image copyright Chris Downer/Geograph Image caption York's Mansion House is undergoing a £2m refurbishment

In another email seen by the BBC, Andrew Docherty assistant director at City of York Council told Mrs Crisp that she needed to "be aware of the dignity of your office."

He added: "My strong view now is that you should be seeking advice from senior members of your own group [Labour Party], specifically the leader and whip, before continuing to act in a manner which I believe could create embarrassment for you, your office, your group and the council."

Mrs Crisp said she would continue in the role of Lord Mayor: "I feel this is a witch hunt and I feel am being targeted."

She added: "My inspiration was my father. He spoke out in Nazi-occupied Germany and then escaped from there.

"If he can do it at that level then this he would say to me 'carry on and be strong'."