Antiques Roadshow finds programme's 'most valuable' item

Image caption The BBC One show from Harrogate's Royal Hall is not due to be broadcast until next year

The Antiques Roadshow TV programme has found the most valuable item in its 38-year-history - worth more than £1m.

The item, described by producers as "a world famous piece owned by a sporting institution", was discovered during filming in North Yorkshire.

The nature and exact value of the item has not been revealed. The previous holder of the title - a model of the Angel of the North - was valued at £1m.

The BBC One show, filmed at Harrogate's Royal Hall, will be screened in April.

A spokesman for the show, presented by Fiona Bruce, said: "An item seen at the Antiques Roadshow in Harrogate is the highest valued object ever to appear on the show in its 38-year history.

"It is a world-famous piece owned by a sporting institution.

"The final valuation given will be revealed when the programme airs in Spring 2016."

Antiques Roadshow: Notable finds £1m Model of Antony Gormley's Angel of the North

£380,000 Gold-plated Leica Luxus II dating from 1932 and originally valued at £5,000

£300,000 Collection of silver dating back to the reign of Charles II

£100,000 19th century drawing of Admiral Lord Nelson Thinkstock

The 2008 estimate for Antony Gormley's model of the Angel of the North - or maquette - of his towering sculpture was three times the show's previous record.

That was held by a £300,000 collection of silver dating back to the reign of Charles II.

More than 2,500 people turned out to have their antiques appraised and valued in Harrogate.

Some owners of potentially valuable antiques queued for about 90 minutes to be seen.

The Royal Hall is a Grade II-listed Edwardian hall and theatre near the town centre.