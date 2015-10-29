Lord Mayor of York 'sorry' over emails

Image copyright Ross Parry Agency Image caption Mrs Crisp said she was sorry the emails had caused "such upset"

The Lord Mayor of York has said she is "deeply sorry" about emails complaining about her accommodation during the renovation of her official residence.

Councillor Sonja Crisp has been suspended by the Labour Party whilst it investigates whether the controversy has brought the party into disrepute.

Her main concern had been to "ensure the dignity of the office," she said.

Mrs Crisp added she was working with council officers to establish a suitable routine to fulfil her role.

'Forceful' language

The emails to council officers first appeared in the national press in September.

In them, Mrs Crisp complained no alternative city centre accommodation had been provided for her during the £2m refurbishment of the 18th century Mansion House.

Mrs Crisp said in a statement she was honoured to have been chosen as Lord Mayor and apologised the emails had caused "such upset".

"My only concern has ever been to try to ensure the dignity of the office of Lord Mayor was upheld and in my endeavours to do that I became somewhat frustrated and used overly forceful language in my emails," she added.

Mrs Crisp confirmed she intended to continue in post until the end of her term.

The Labour Party in Yorkshire and Humber has not indicated how long its investigation into Mrs Crisp will take.