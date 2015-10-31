'Heavier than baby elephants' pumpkin wins growing prize

From the section

Image copyright York Maze Image caption The winning pumpkin required a tractor and a hoist to lift

A whopping pumpkin that is "heavier than two baby elephants" has won the North of England heat of the International Giant Pumpkin Commonwealth (GPC) competition.

The winning pumpkin, weighing 309.5kg (682 lbs), was entered by Peter Geyelin, from Nottingham at the contest held at York Maze, North Yorkshire.

It was later carved into a dragon by chainsaw sculptor Lorraine Botterill.

The UK record for the biggest pumpkin was set last year at 854kg (1,884 lbs).

The world record stands at an enormous 1,054kg (2323 lbs).